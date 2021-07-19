TITUSVILLE — Heavy rainfall on Saturday caused widespread flooding in Titusville, with several homes experiencing flooding and more than a dozen vehicles requiring towing.
Joe Lamey, chief of Titusville Fire Department, said the Church Run stream overflowed at around 1 p.m., spilling out onto Franklin Street. Church Run is a tributary to Oil Creek and flows through Titusville, running under several road bridges.
Lamey said the water on Franklin Street was knee-deep and ran the full length of the road, flowing south through the city. The water eventually diverted at Mechanic Street and then onto Martin Street, where it pooled up.
"It kinda almost became a big lake," Lamey said of the flooding.
The fire chief said he heard 15 calls for vehicles requiring towing in and around Titusville due to the flooding.
"We had, I want to say, six to eight cars in the city that appeared to be stranded because of high water," he said.
Lamey said there was a "multitude" of flooded basements, though only two cases where flood waters managed to get into the living space of a home. Some businesses, especially those on Central Avenue, also had to deal with water getting into their buildings.
While unsure of exact numbers as of yet, Lamey believes the flood to be among the biggest in Titusville within his lifetime.
"A lot of people are saying that it's the worst they can recollect," he said. "I seem to recall one about 20 years ago where the water ran down Franklin Street, but this at least rivaled, if not exceeded, it."
The city of Titusville itself issued a warning at close to 3 p.m. telling people to avoid the city due to flooding and road closures.
Despite the high waters, Lamey said there were no calls for medical assistance during the flood and cleanup has gone relatively quickly.
"You would be hard pressed to know, actually, that we had a flood," he said on Sunday.
The fire chief said there were no cases of large amounts of standing water, and the only signs of the flood are dried mud on some intersections and debris like sticks and lawn clippings on some sidewalks.
The flood waters began dissipating at around 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Lamey estimated, though pools remained in some areas.
Tom Atkins, a meteorologist with Erie's WJET, said Crawford County in general saw about 2 to 4 inches across Friday and Saturday. Measurements from Townville, which is relatively close to Titusville, came in at 2.1 inches on Friday and 1.25 inches on Saturday, for a combined 3.35 inches.
Titusville was not the only place to see flood waters from Saturday's rain. Several state roads across Mercer, Venango and Crawford counties were closed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation due to flooding. Specifically in Crawford County, Fish Flatts Road was closed from Centerville Borough to Rome Township.
