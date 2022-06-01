The Woodcock Creek Nature Center will host a flintknapping demonstration from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.June 8.

All events at the center require pre-registration. All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

• To register: Call (814) 763-5269.

