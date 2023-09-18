'Flesh Machines," an exhibition featuring Rebecca Forstater, Morgan Green and Danni O'Brien, opens Tuesday at the Allegheny Art Galleries.
An in-person artist panel from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. will be moderated by Melody Devries, assistant professor of digital media and ethnography at Allegheny College. Following the panel, those attending can participate in an informal conversation, small bites and refreshments at the celebratory reception from 6:30 to 8.
Art gallery events are free and open to the public.
