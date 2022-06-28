A U.S. flag suspended from the ladders of two fire trucks on opposite sides of Park Avenue was flown to honor a former firefighter whose funeral procession passed underneath the display Monday, according to Chief Pat Wiley of Meadville Central Fire Department.
Wallace “Wally” Mason, 95, served the department from 1960 to 1980, retiring as a captain and acting battalion chief, according to his obituary.
“He was one of the nicest guys you’d ever come across,” Wiley said of Mason, recalling the older man’s “handshake that would crush a walnut.”
“You better be ready to shake that hand,” Wiley said. “He always had a smile, a joke and a story for you.”
The flag display came at the request of the family, according to Wiley, and has been arranged for similar occasions before, including most recently for Robert Peter Hoke in late 2020. Off-duty and retired Meadville firefighters also served as pallbearers at the funeral held at First Christian Church, 503 N. Main St. Extension.
The flag display involved Meadville Central’s aerial truck and another provided by Vernon Central Hose Company, with the Meadville truck in the parking lot of the fire station facing Park Avenue and the Vernon truck directly opposite, also facing the street. The ladders of both trucks were partially extended. The flag was hung directly over the street from a cable connecting them.
Wiley recalled meeting Mason during Wiley’s first month with the department in 2002.
“You would see Wally everywhere,” Wiley said, recalling Mason’s habit of walking around the city, his participation in annual departmental “boot day” fundraisers (until they were paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic) and numerous other community and fire department-related activities. “If there was a funeral or function for the union, you would see Wally. Even though he had been retired for 40-plus years, this was in his blood.”
