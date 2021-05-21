Once again taking place via Zoom, the Meadville Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund’s board of directors held its annual scholarship reception recently, awarding five Meadville Area Senior High School seniors with funds to continue their education.
The scholarship fund has been in existence for 53 years and has benefited more than 150 recipients, according to board president Armendia Dixon. Prospective recipients must maintain a grade-point average of 3.0 or better, with factors such as attendance and extracurricular activities considered for who receives the scholarship, which is worth $1,400.
Several members of the board participated to honor the students, along with Meadville Mayor LeRoy Stearns, who presented a proclamation from the city to mark the occasion.
Recipients Rian Burnett, Pallas Athena Annaleah Cain, Eva Dillaman, Hannah Kauffman and Kinsey Waite joined the Zoom call alongside members of their families and said a few words after being introduced by the Rev. Melissa Burnett, the chair of the scholarship committee.
Rian Burnett is an honor student at the Crawford County Career and Technical Center, having already received her CompTIA ITF+ information technology pre-career certification. She’s also participated in the girls basketball team, including serving as manager in 2020, and was a member of the Modern Woodmen Youth Service Club.
“She has a thirst for knowledge and she is an overcomer,” Melissa said. “Rian is described by one of her teachers as respectful, sincere and good-natured. She has a heart and it shows.”
Rian, who plans to attend Pittsburgh Technical College for the summer 2021 semester with a major in information technology, said she plans to work toward an associates degree before going after a job. From there, she wants to work her way up the “corporate ladder,” which may include being sent back by a company to earn a bachelor’s degree.
However, she has much loftier dreams on the horizon.
“My longterm goals are to manage or own a company in information technology or network security,” Rian said. “Attending an institution of higher education will help me to obtain these longterm goals by giving me the education and tools to start in the workforce.”
Cain, meanwhile, was a member of the National Honor Society during high school, even serving as the group’s vice president in 2021. She has also been in the Little Farmers 4-H Club since 2010, serving as treasurer in 2018-19.
Other groups or programs she’s been involved in include the Allegheny College Early Access Program in 2021, academic decathlon in 2019-20, and a PennDOT Innovations Challenge region 1 winner and state finalist, among several other achievements.
“Pallas is described as an enthusiastic young woman who exudes positivity,” Melissa said. “She is an amazing role model to others in and outside the classroom.”
Cain called receiving the scholarship “one of the peak experiences” of her life.
“Since I can remember, I have dedicated myself to community service and this community in particular,” she said. “The acknowledgement by the scholarship committee that I am worthy of this honor has impacted me greatly. It is an affirmation that good people will be acknowledged by other good people for their good works.”
Cain has been accepted to Allegheny College for the fall semester, and plans to major in computer science and physics. In addition to the Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship, she has also received a Trustee Scholarship for $19,000 per semester (up to eight semesters total), and the Allegheny Regional Excellence Award for $500 per semester.
She plans to further her education at Penn State Behrend after her time at Allegheny, and wants to one day open an electronics-related business in Meadville.
“Too many times successful students move away from our area,” she said. “Just as the community is paying it forward to me, I hope to pay it back one day by creating jobs.”
Dillaman will be joining Cain at Allegheny College, having also received the Trustee Scholarship and Allegheny Regional Excellence Award. She plans to study biology, with a focus on pre-physical therapy.
Melissa called Dillaman a “hardworking, responsible and well-rounded person with a direct focus on helping others while at the same time expecting to always give her best.”
Her activities have included playing softball, volunteer coaching youth softball, and competing in cross country and indoor track and field. She’s also been a member of Key Club, Link Crew, Student Government and the treasurer for the Crawford County Junior Fair Board from January 2020 to March 2021, among other activities.
Dillaman wants to become a pediatric physical therapist, with a particular interest in helping kids with special needs. That interest was formed in her sophomore year, when she was asked by Jake Scott to help teach his adaptive physical education class.
“He asked me to help in his class one semester and I was not sure what I was getting myself in to,” Dillaman said. “However, I quickly fell in love with the class and being able to help the students.”
Dillaman plans to one day open a medical practice “where pediatric physical therapists and occupational therapists are able to work collaboratively to help kids with injuries, disabilities and special needs to build the strength and fine motor skills necessary to live life to the fullest.”
Kauffman is headed to Geneva College for the fall semester to major in speech-language pathology, having already received the college’s First Year Honors Scholarship and a merit scholarship.
In high school, Kauffman was a member of the National Honor Society and was also on the high school marching band as a clarinet player, even serving as her section leader in 12th grade. She was also in pep band, Key Club and her church’s worship band.
“She is a very giving person and role model who takes her time to help someone else succeed,” Melissa said. “Her leadership ability and capability to learn and grow, even while under pressure, will surely help her in the setting at college.”
Kauffman said the scholarship would allow her to obtain her longterm goals and focus more on her studies than financial details. She plans to keep involved in community service activities and clubs while in college.
“The longterm goal I value the most is being able to make a difference in the world through teaching others about communication and by spreading God’s love,” she said. “These goals will not be simple to obtain by any means, but with the college education, I know I will be able to accomplish them.”
Waite plans to attend Nova Southeastern University in Florida this fall, majoring in a dual admission program for a master of medical science in physician assistant. She has received the Dean’s Scholarship from the school, coming out to $19,000 per academic year.
In high school, Kinsey was part of the National Honor Society, Key Club and Junior Council. She was also very interested in dancing, being a principal dancer at Oil Region Ballet and a dancer and instructor at Patterson School of Ballet.
“Kinsey is described as a respectful, responsible and dedicated student leader who promotes positive thinking and compassion among her peers,” Melissa said.
Waite has set several goals for herself during her time at college. These include maintaining a GPA of no less than a 3.5, achieving patient care experience hours as a physician assistant, and getting the most she can from her classes and opportunities through school.
She also plans to join the health care volunteer program while at Nova Southeastern, which is a program that offers health care services to underprivileged communities in Florida. Her “ultimate goal” is to work as a physicians assistant in either the emergency department or in the orthopedic surgery specialty field.
“Thanks to you, I am one step closer to that goal and I promise to do well with your investment,” she said.
Several members of the scholarship board congratulated the students at the end of the ceremony, offering some words of advice for the future.
“This was an incredibly difficult year and an incredibly difficult time, and for you scholars to be able to accomplish what you did in some of the most trying times this country has ever faced is truly indicative of the success that you’ll have going forward,” said Joseph Galbo, vice president of the scholarship committee. “We’re very, very proud of you and hope that you come back to this community.”
Dixon encouraged the students to keeping believing in themselves and to never forget how much talent the recipients have “to change the world for the better.”
The Rev. Markus McDaniel, board webmaster, told the students to pat themselves on the back “but don’t do it too long because your future is on its way.”
