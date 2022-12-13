Allegheny College recently announced that the college’s Board of Trustees has added five new members: Mary S. Amsdell, of Rocky River, Ohio; Mark Maruszewski, of Darien, Connecticut; Derrick B. Owens, of Silver Spring, Maryland; Ellen M. Yount, of Starksboro, Vermont; and Lance Zingale, of Tampa Bay, Florida.
Amsdell is a civic volunteer with several Northeast Ohio-area nonprofits, having served as a board member and in other leadership positions with a wide range of educational, environmental and economic development organizations. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Baldwin-Wallace University and previously worked in the financial and banking industries. The mother of a current Allegheny student, Amsdell is a founding member of the college’s Parent & Family Council.
Maruszewski is a 32-year veteran of finance and a partner with global private markets firm StepStone Group. He is co-head of Stepstone’s private equity secondary practice, a 10-year (now retired) member of Stepstone’s Board of Directors and a longstanding member of the firm’s Private Equity Executive Committee. Maruszewski is a 1988 graduate of Allegheny, with a B.S. in economics. He earned an MBA with honors from Georgetown University and is a CFA charter holder. He currently serves on the Board of Visitors for Allegheny’s Bruce R. Thompson Center for Business & Economics, and the Board of Trustees for Greenwich Academy in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Owens is senior vice president of government & industry affairs with WTA — Advocates for Rural Broadband. Prior to WTA, he worked at the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration and on Capitol Hill for his hometown congressman. Owens graduated from Allegheny in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in political science and in 2004 he earned a master’s degree in public policy from the University of Maryland-College Park. Owens is president of the board of directors of Mid-County United Ministries in Maryland and a board member for Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio. Owens has served on Allegheny’s Alumni Council and is a member of the college’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
Yount graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Allegheny in 1987. She earned a master’s degree from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. For more than a decade, she has helped to lead MSI/Tetra Tech, which programs funding for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and other international donors. Currently based in Warsaw, she leads Ukraine reconstruction and recovery efforts for Tetra Tech’s global development division. She previously served as a senior advisor to Gov. Tom Ridge. She established the International Republican Institute’s (IRI) offices in Serbia in the immediate aftermath of the civil war — later working in Croatia to train young political leaders. Later, she was at the helm of USAID’s media office in the aftermath of 9/11. She founded and is president of the One Connected Village Foundation, is a board member of the Vermont Council of World Affairs, and a global ambassador for Nairobi-based RefuSHE.
Zingale retired as executive vice president and general manager with Sykes Enterprises. He is a 1977 graduate of Allegheny, majoring in economics and political science, and he earned an MBA from Lehigh University. Zingale has served on the board of directors of the National Industries for the Blind and the chair of the board of trustees of the Academy of the Holy Names in Tampa. He is currently a member of the International Committee of the American Heart Association and on the board of Frameworks of Tampa Bay. Zingale is a member of the Bruce R. Thompson Center for Business & Economics Board of Visitors and is a financial supporter and judge for the center’s Zingale Big Idea Competition, which is named in his honor.
