LINESVILLE — Saturday is a chance for the public to be schooled in what goes on at the Linesville State Fish Hatchery during spawning season.
From 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the hatchery, located at 13300 Hartstown Road, will hold a free open house.
Visitors will see walleye-spawning demonstrations on how the hatchery propagates millions of fish each year for Pennsylvania’s waterways.
There also will be demonstrations by waterways conservation officers on techniques to fillet various fish as well as cooked samples of fish common to Pymatuning Reservoir.
Pennsylvania Fish Commission biologists and staff will be on hand to talk about fish habitats.
In addition, fly-tying demonstrations and other exhibits will be featured on the grounds. Visitors also can make a souvenir fish print T-shirt for a $5 fee.
The hatchery’s 10,000-gallon viewing tank also is filled with a variety of fish species found in Pennsylvania.
The Linesville hatchery raises young walleye, muskellunge and Lake Erie brown trout each year for stocking, according to Nick Yaroszewski, the hatchery’s manager. But, it also raises other species.
“We also raise white and black crappie, bluegills, pumpkinseed and channel catfish,” he said.
“This time of year is a great time to be outdoors around the Pymatuning area,” Yaroszewski said. “The walleye fishing is good this time of year at Pymatuning. The open house is kind of the cherry on top of the sundae.”
The open house’s main attraction will be the walleye-spawning demonstration, he said. Hatchery staff will hold at least three demonstrations inside the hatchery’s main building, starting at noon.
Since the middle of March, hatchery workers have been trapping walleye from the spawning sanctuary area of Pymatuning Lake, according to Yaroszewski.
“We’ll be gathering walleye for spawning until we have 30 million eggs,” he said. “A female walleye can have between 60,000 to 80,000 eggs.”
Staff separate male and female fish with the females then separated into those with eggs and those without.
Eggs from the females are released while the male fish supply milt, a fertilizing fluid. The eggs and milt are mixed and then disinfected. Fertilized eggs then are put in a container, stirred to remove stickiness, before transferred to jars placed atop water tanks within the hatchery.
It takes about two weeks for the fertilized walleye eggs to hatch and flow out of the jars into the water tanks. The fish then are kept until they become fingerling size to be released as new fish stock.
