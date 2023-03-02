While Friday fish fry dinners by nonprofits aren’t immune to inflation, groups say they’re hopeful for good turnouts during this Lenten season.
Last week was the start of the dinners for area churches and fire departments which will run on Fridays through March 31.
“We had 385 (dinners) last week,” said Jesse Sipos, who coordinates the dinners for the Epiphany of the Lord Parish of Meadville which are held in the social hall at St. Brigid’s Church off Arch Street.
“We usually serve in the mid-400s. If the weather would have been nicer, I’m sure our turnout would have been better,” he said, referring to the inclement weather last Friday.
West Mead 2 Volunteer Fire Department, too, had a good turnout at its dining hall on Ryan Road.
“We had 104 dinners for last week,” said Janet Courson, who coordinates the dinners for the department. “We usually have around 100 a week.”
While volunteer help is used for everything from preparation to cooking to cleanup to keep costs down, general-price inflation remains a big concern.
As the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions began to ease in 2020, consumer demand for everything — especially food — put pressure on prices. The nation’s inflation rate was 1.4 percent for 2020, but bigger impacts hit in 2021 and 2022, when inflation rose 7 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively.
Locally, in 2019, the last pre-pandemic year, the fish dinner was $9 at St. Brigid’s, but for 2022, rising food costs forced an increase to $12, a price which has been maintained this year, according to Sipos.
“Costs have kind of stabilized this year, but some of the commodities — in cans like green beans and packaging for takeout — went up the past couple of years, though our fish cost is the same price,” he said. “We’ve been able to hold the line on costs and not raise our price this year.”
Other area groups holding the dinners said food-price inflation the past couple of years has impacted them, too.
“The cost of fish and everything else for the dinner has taken a jump,” said Jane Denne, secretary at St. Philip’s Church in Linesville which also holds Lenten dinners. “A 90-count, 50-pound box of potatoes has gone to $36 when it was $20.”
St. Philip’s had charged $10 prior to the pandemic, but has had to raise prices to $13 a meal to cover its costs.
For West Mead 2 VFD, a 10-pound box of haddock — which will make about 17 dinners — cost the fire department $44.95 in 2019, Courson said. This year, the same box is $56.95 — almost 27 percent higher than 2019. The bright spot, though, is the box of fish cost the fire department even more last year at $59.95.
“Our supplier has been able to get us better prices than last year and more supplies,” Courson said. “The biggest problem last year, actually, was getting enough supplies for the meal.”
Despite the prices, people still are turning out for the dinners as a way to support the nonprofits and have a sense of community, all the groups said.
“It’s a good fundraiser for us,” Denne said. “People are calling the church asking about it.”
“We have people who like to go to a different location each week,” Courson said.
