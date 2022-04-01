FirstEnergy Corp.’s electric companies in Pennsylvania — West Penn Power, Penn Power, Penelec and Met-Ed — are urging residential customers who are experiencing financial hardship to contact their utility as soon as possible to establish an affordable payment arrangement or obtain assistance before the winter utility disconnection moratorium is lifted and shut-offs for nonpayment resume beginning today.
“Many of our customers are unaware of the various utility bill assistance programs available to them, which often prevents them from taking advantage of income-based financial assistance for which they are eligible,” said Michelle Henry, senior vice president of customer experience at FirstEnergy. “Our dedicated customer service team is eager to walk customers through this process, and our hope is that customers will hear our employees’ stories and feel more comfortable reaching out to us for assistance.”
Income eligible customers also can reduce their electric bills by making their homes more energy efficient by participating in the WARM Program. This program is available to homeowners and renters with landlord approval. WARM Program participants:
• Receive an in-home energy evaluation.
• Work with a trained energy educator to create an energy-savings plan.
• Can receive energy-saving light bulbs; caulking and weather-stripping installed in their home; electric water heater inspections; and refrigerator/freezer testing and possible replacement.
The specific improvements that a customer is eligible to receive will be determined during the home energy evaluation. While no payment is required for these installations or services, there are household income requirements and electricity use requirements. For more information, customers can call Dollar Energy Fund at (888) 282-6816 or apply online at energysavepa.com.
FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania residential customers also can manage their electric bills through the Equal Payment Plan (EPP). To apply or learn more about other utility bill assistance programs, visit firstenergycorp.com/billassist and click on “Search Assistance Programs.” Residents are also encouraged to contact their utility’s customer service team at (800) 545-7741.
Penelec serves nearly 600,000 customers within 17,600 square miles of northern and central Pennsylvania.