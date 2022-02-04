COCHRANTON — First National Bank of Pennsylvania will close its Cochranton banking office in the spring.
The banking office and drive-through at 128 W. Adams St. will close permanently at the end of business on April 22. First National Bank of Pennsylvania has sent a notification letter to banking customers of the office.
The office’s accounts will relocated to First National Bank’s Meadville office at 837 Park Ave., according to the letter.
The closure will leave First National Bank with two banking offices in the county — both in the Meadville area. In addition to its Park Avenue location, it has an office in Vernon Township at 16652 Conneaut Lake Road.
First National Bank of Pennsylvania still has automated teller machines in operation in three other communities in the region. Those ATMs are at former branches in the boroughs of Conneautville and Conneaut Lake in Crawford County and the borough of Jamestown in Mercer County.
Jennifer Reel, director of corporate communications for First National Bank, said what may happen to the Cochranton property was unknown at this point as the branch still is in operation.
“However, we continually evaluate our real estate holdings and are looking at all options for the property,” Reel said in an email to the Tribune.
Reel said the employee count varies by branch per day, “but we strive to ensure that any employee who may be affected receives priority treatment to apply for open positions, regardless of location, before they are filled.”