Downtown Meadville stores hold their monthly First Friday event today from 5 to 8 p.m.
Participating stores remain open later than usual, with many also offering special deals. The event is hosted by Meadville Independent Business Alliance, and participating stores often offer activities and music during the extended hours as well.
This month, the fun includes a historical display at The Niche, 882 Park Ave., on Crawford County’s role in the Civil War, and a birthday celebration at Indigo Boutique & Botanica, 945 Market St., which is marking its fifth anniversary in business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.