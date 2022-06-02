A word of caution for those planning to attend the First Friday Gallery Walk spread across 22 shops in downtown Meadville from 5 to 8 p.m. tomorrow: Beware of dragons.
Among dozens of works spread across the walls of Hatch Hollow, 245 Chestnut St., are three artfully constructed dragon heads looking like they might at any moment pounce on the next passerby.
To prevent interaction between the creations and dragon-loving members of the public, Heather Fish has placed obstacles underneath the reptilian projections — a pedestal here, a single-link velvet rope there.
Those aren’t the only improvisational display choices that Fish, owner of Hatch Hollow and president of the Meadville Independent Business Alliance, incorporated into her corner of the art show stretching across the city’s business district.
“There are exactly 40 pieces of art in this show — so many that we couldn’t hang them traditionally, so it’s kind of mixed around because they’re all so different,” Fish said shortly after completing the finishing touches on the display Wednesday. “I think it matches our vibe — eclectic.”
The vibe that takes over participating downtown shops after the typical end of the work week will be similar with art of all sorts on display. The artists all have a local connection, according to Fish, and the works range well beyond dragon heads.
Some will be familiar figures, like 20th century Crawford County water colorist Alfonso Fugagli, whose works will be showcased in a newly opened second-floor gallery at French Creek Framing and Fine Art, 903 Market St.
Others will present work in less familiar media, like Danielle Shartle, a Saegertown Elementary School art teacher whose geode-inspired resin art will be on display and for sale at the newly opened contemporary women’s apparel boutique Donovan Elle, 303 Chestnut St.
Shartle’s geode creations — she’ll have jewelry as well as the resin art — combine glass, crystals and semi-precious stones with liquid resin that is allowed to harden over the course of a day. Over the course of up to five or six more sittings, Shartle adds colors to the resin and creates the large-scale geode design. One of several artists taking part in the Gallery Walk, she’ll be able to give a more detailed explanation of the process to visitors on Friday.
“We’re hoping for the best turnout,” Shartle said Wednesday. “We’re hoping everyone stops by to support and shop local — we’d love to see everyone come in.”
In addition to art and artists, several spots will feature live music and refreshments. At Donovan Elle, which opened in late March and is participating in the monthly First Friday events for the first time, free champagne will be available and those making purchases will be entered in a $100 gift card giveaway, said owner Laurel Learn.
“I’ve got extra help coming in. We want it to be for maybe a different audience who wouldn’t necessarily come in for what Donovan Elle has, but maybe would come in for what the artist offers,” Learn said. “It’s a fun way to get people downtown and remind them what the community offers.”
And there’s a lot to offer, according to Learn.
“I think we’ve done an awesome job of bringing downtown Meadville back,” she added.
