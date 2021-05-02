Crawford Central School District will hold a kindergarten registration event Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at First District Elementary, 725 N. Main St.
Children must be 5 years old before Sept. 1 to register to attend kindergarten during the 2021-22 school year.
Parents must provide proof of residency and the child’s original birth certificate or hospital verification at the time of registration. If hospital verification is used, the child’s birth certificate must be on file in the school prior to entrance in the fall. No tests are given to children on the day of registration.
State law requires every child entering school for the first time to have immunizations and district policy requires that mandated immunizations be complete by the time of entry. Parents should call their family physician or the state Department of Health (332-6947) to arrange an appointment for required immunizations.
Children entering kindergarten must be immunized for diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (four doses, with fourth dose after turning 4), polio (four doses), MMR (two doses), hepatitis B (three doses) and have received two doses of chicken pox vaccine or previously had chicken pox with date and age of infection provided.