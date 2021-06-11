A new city project will begin cultivating future gardeners and active learners this weekend.
The fun begins with the first class in the Walkable Meadville Children’s Garden program at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Children’s Garden, 1047 S. Main St. A hike along the Walkable Meadville path will follow at 11. The series will follow the same schedule each Saturday through July.
Over the course of the series, youngsters will have a chance to learn the basics of gardening with some of the green thumbs from Crawford County Master Gardeners; create garden art with art teacher Mike Marley; and explore bugs and blooms with Penn State Extension educator Scott Sjolander.
The activities are free. Participants under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.
Walkable Meadville kicked off May 15 with a hike up South Main Street from Families Community Garden, located across from Second District School, to Meadville Public Library, stopping at a variety of gardens along the way. Ultimately, the project envisions a 5-mile path within the city as part of an effort to highlight the variety of Meadville’s community gardens and public parks.
“This is active learning,” organizer Jan Hyatt said prior to the initial hike last month, “active learning that encourages children to notice more and families to learn together.”
Pathways that connect the gardens and parks are intended to be accessible, interesting, educational and fun. They are marked by garden stones created by local art students and provide an opportunity for physical exercise, art and nature awareness, and plant education, according to Hyatt.
Brochures with maps of the pathway are available to participants.