CONNEAUT LAKE — Fireworks at Conneaut Lake remain on schedule for this evening, according to organizers.
Fireworks are scheduled to launch around 9 to 9:30 p.m. at the southern end of Conneaut Lake unless there is lightning this evening.
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: July 2, 2023 @ 6:20 pm
