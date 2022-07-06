A firework apparently triggered a small fire on the exterior of one of the apartments at Gill Commons, according Chief Patrick Wiley of Meadville Fire Department.
The fire was reported at 180 Walker Drive just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Wiley said. The firework apparently burned up an exterior television cable line to the second floor, Wiley said. The fire melted a portion of the exterior siding on the second floor and burned a 2-by-2-foot wooden area underneath the siding.
There was some minor smoke damage to the apartment, Wiley said.
There were no injuries.
Firefighters returned to quarters at 1:08 a.m.
