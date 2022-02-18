SPARTANSBURG — Firemen remain on the scene of an early morning fire at lumber company in northeastern Crawford County.
The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. at Clear Lake Lumber Co. Inc. 409 Main St, in downtown Spartansburg. Multiple fire departments were called to the scene and firemen still remain on the scene.
Route 77 is closed to through traffic in the borough rom Spring Street to Winans Street due to the fire.
The roadway is expected to reopen later today, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
