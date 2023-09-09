WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Local firefighters and members of the public will take to the stairs of the Crawford County Fairgrounds grandstand Monday to honor the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks that brought down the World Trade Center.
Participants in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs will climb up and down the grandstand 17 times in tribute to the 343 firefighters killed on Sept. 11, 2001. Donations to benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will be collected at the event and at Meadville Central Fire Department, 850 Park Ave., according to firefighter Brian Knickerbocker, who is coordinating the event. Climbers must be at least 12 years old to participate.
The event can take a toll on participants who climb a distance equivalent to the 110 stories of the World Trade Center, according to Knickerbocker.
“It’s definitely an eye-opener, realizing what those guys were doing, going up to fight the fire catastrophe,” Knickerbocker said, “and they were in the process of fighting the biggest fire of their lives after they got there.”
The stair climb takes place from 6 to 8 p.m.
