WOODCOCK — A fire that was starting in the chimney of an outside wood stove was extinguished before it got out of hand on Thursday afternoon.
Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 20313 Main St. Highway 86, Woodcock Borough, at 1:52 p.m. for a chimney fire.
Deputy Chief Nathan Walczak said the malfunctioning of a chimney pipe caused heat to radiate to the wood, causing light smoldering and embers.
When firefighters arrived, they found light smoke showing.
The homeowner was putting wood in the stove when he saw embers on the roof.
“We contained it to the area of origin. We contained it to the roof,” Walczak said about the fire. “Our personnel did light extinguishing and aided the homeowner.”
There were no injuries.
Cambridge Springs was assisted on scene by Venango Volunteer Fire Department, which brought one tanker.
Edinboro and West Mead 2 volunteer fire departments and Meadville Area Ambulance Service were called to assist but were turned back before they arrived on scene.
Cambridge Springs VFD was back in service at 3:15.
