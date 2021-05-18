A ballot question facing voters in today’s primary election could impact the City of Meadville’s ability to replace its aging fleet of fire trucks, according to the firefighters who use those engines each week.
The last of four ballot questions concerns expanding a state loan program that provides assistance for major equipment purchases to fire departments and emergency medical services operated by volunteers. If a majority of voters approve the referendum by voting “yes,” the loan program will be opened to paid departments as well.
Evan Kardosh, president of International Association of Fire Fighters Local 515, said the union is in favor of the referendum. Local 515 represents the firefighters of Meadville Central Fire Department.
“Being able to potentially get a low-interest loan would be huge,” he said.
The Volunteer Loan Assistance Program provides loans of up to $350,000 for emergency apparatus — not enough to purchase a new engine or aerial truck, but enough to make such a purchase feasible for financially strapped municipalities like Meadville, according to Kardosh.
The ballot question was part of an update to the loan program last fall that increased loan limits. The bill was passed unanimously in both houses of the Legislature, and the referendum on letting professional departments take advantage of the loan program has generated little in the way of organized opposition.
Still, Kardosh said, there has been some confusion among voters regarding the proposal.
“People are worried it’s going to take away from the funding of volunteer departments. That simply isn’t true,” he said. “We work closely with all of our volunteer departments and we feel in no way will this take away from their operations.”
In the 45 years since the loan fund was established, Pennsylvania voters have approved the setting aside of $100 million to support the program in a series of four referendums, most recently $50 million that was approved in 2002. In each case, more than 70 percent of voters supported the program.
Taxpayers in cities with professional departments contributed to those funds, according to Kardosh.
“We feel they deserve a piece of that pie as well,” he said.
Expanding the program makes sense to some involved with volunteer departments as well.
Don Bovard serves as president of West Mead 1 Volunteer Fire Company. Speaking for himself rather than the department, he expressed support for the referendum.
“I’m in favor of expanding the loan program to career and combination fire departments,” Bovard said in a message to the Tribune. “It’s my understanding that there’s a surplus in the fund and adding those departments will not negatively impact volunteer departments.”
