WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — It’s a climb to honor those who have fallen in the line of duty in the fire services and to aid their families.
The second annual Crawford County Memorial Stair Climb is Friday at 6 p.m. in the grandstand of the Crawford County Fairgrounds.
The climb, which is open to the public, commemorates the 9/11 attacks in 2001 and serves as a local fundraiser in support of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, according to Brian Knickerbocker.
“Fortunately, we’ve not had any deaths” in the line of duty, said Knickerbocker, a firefighter with Meadville Central Fire Department and one of the organizers of this year’s event.
The local fundraiser started in 2021 through the combined efforts of firefighters at Meadville Central and West Mead 2 Volunteer Fire Department, additional emergency personnel and local officials, including the Crawford County commissioners who permitted use of the grandstand.
Last year, there were about 100 participants who made the trek of 17 roundtrips up and down the steps of the grandstand, Knickerbocker said. The 17 roundtrips equal the steps climbed by emergency personnel to reach the top of the 110-story World Trade Center.
Knickerbocker said he’s hoping for a similar turnout this year.
“The more people that participate, the better — the grandstand is nice and big,” he said.
The grandstand will be open until 8:30 p.m. for all participants to complete their 17 laps. Climbers must sign an insurance waiver at the event prior to participating.
Contributions will be accepted for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
“We asking people who come out to make a donation,” Knickerbocker said.
The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs like this one help the foundation create and maintain programs that support fire service survivors, according to Knickerbocker.
The foundation offers educational scholarship programs to spouses/partners, children and stepchildren of fallen firefighters. It also offers a variety of virtual and in-person support groups and camps for family members.
Tax-deductible donations may be dropped off at Meadville Central Fire Station, 850 Park Ave., for those unable to attend the event. The department will collect donations through Sept. 16. Checks should be made payable to National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
