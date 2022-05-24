GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP — No one was hurt in a Geneva-area fire that razed a mobile home and raised some eyebrows among emergency responders Monday morning.
“It was definitely an unusual one,” Greenwood Township Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Kurt Dennis said after the blaze. “Normally we get called right away.”
In this case, firefighters were called to 7746 Mill Road at about 8:30 a.m., Dennis said, but the condition of the mobile home and discussions with family members of the home’s residents suggested that the fire started nearly two hours earlier.
“We’re not sure why 911 was never called till 8:30,” Dennis said. “My main concern was that nobody was in the house at the time of the fire, and everyone had been accounted for.”
A family of five was displaced by the fire, according to Dennis. Red Cross assistance with housing was offered but declined since those displaced were able to find other shelter.
A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal who investigated shortly after the fire classified the cause as undetermined, according to Dennis. The mobile home was not insured and no further investigation would be pursued.
Firefighters initially were dispatched to what was described as a “miscellaneous” fire rather than a structure fire. Dennis recalled approaching the address, located about 4.5 miles southeast of Conneaut Lake, seeing little smoke from the property and thinking the fire was minor in nature. As he made his way down the long drive to the wooded area about 500 feet from the street where the mobile home was located, he saw the explanation for the lack of smoke.
“That’s why,” he recalled thinking. “It’s already gone.”
The roof of the home had collapsed onto the base below, according to Dennis. A few smoldering two-by-fours could be seen.
“The majority of the structure was collapsed at that point,” he said. “There wasn’t really anything for us to do.”
Firefighters remained at the scene until about 11:30 a.m., according to Dennis. Vernon Central Hose Company also responded to the scene.
