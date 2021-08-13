Youngsters of all ages will have a chance to climb aboard a fire truck next week as the city hosts a night out for residents.
Vehicles and equipment from Meadville Central Fire Department, Meadville Police Department and the city’s Public Works Department will be on display in front of the City Building, 894 Diamond Park, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday for viewing and touring.
The free event, which is modeled on the National Night Out, will offer residents a chance to meet city personnel and get a close-up look at the equipment they use everyday, like dump trucks, police cruisers and fire engines.
The city is not a registered participant in National Night Out, but Chief Patrick Wiley of Meadville Central stressed that the gathering will have the same community-building spirit as the national event.
“We wanted to give it a try this year and I didn’t think it was necessary to join an organization to promote good relationships between our law enforcement, fire and public works departments, and our residents,” said Wiley, who is spearheading the effort. “We can do that on our own.”
City staff from each of the departments will be available to answer questions and explain equipment usage, according to Wiley.
• More information: Call (814) 333-3300 or email pwiley@cityofmeadville.org.