SAEGERTOWN — Damage was minimal and no one was injured in a fire at a personal care home in Saegertown, according to Chief B.J. Fleischer of Saegertown Volunteer Fire Department.
Firefighters were called to Renewed Life Haven, 16871 Craig Road, around 4:30 p.m. Monday for a reported minor fire in one of the residential rooms.
An article of clothing on fire was put out by staff with a fire extinguisher, according to Fleischer. The building was evacuated and area fire departments were dispatched as a precaution.
By the time the Saegertown department was back in service several hours later, the residents had been returned to the building.
Renewed Life Haven is a 15-bed enhanced personal care home assisting people with mental health challenges to care for themselves.
Saegertown, Hayfield Township, West Mead 2, Blooming Valley and East Mead Township volunteer fire departments were dispatched to the scene. Meadville Area Ambulance and Pennsylvania State Police also responded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.