Register today to come to these August events at the Crawford County Conservation District’s Woodcock Creek Nature Center and Stainbrook Park. Here’s the line-up!
A “Fire Starting & Atlatl” program takes place today from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Crawford County Conservation District’s Woodcock Creek Nature Center back yard.
Bob Briggs and Jim Edwards from the Waterford Fort LeBeouf Museum will demonstrate an old-time method of starting a fire using all natural materials.
After the demonstration, participants will also learn how to throw atlatl and take turns trying it out.
On Aug. 16, “Making Blooming Paper!” will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Shelter No. 1 at Stainbrook Park.
Kathy Uglow and District Technician Assistant Shayla Deeter will show participants how to repurpose some of the district’s shredded paper into “blooming paper” creations, full of wildflower seeds. Participants will then be able to take them home, plant and enjoy.
All Woodcock Creek Nature Center events require pre-registration. Event information is also available at www.crawfordconservation.org and on the district’s Facebook page. All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
• To register: Call (814) 763-5269.
