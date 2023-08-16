A “Fire Starting & Atlatl” program set for last week has been rescheduled.
The program will take place Thursday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Crawford County Conservation District’s Woodcock Creek Nature Center.
Bob Briggs and Jim Edwards from the Waterford Fort LeBeouf Museum will demonstrate an old-time method of starting a fire using all natural materials.
After the demonstration, participants will also learn how to throw atlatl and take turns trying it out.
All Woodcock Creek Nature Center events require pre-registration. Event information is also available at www.crawfordconservation.org and on the district’s Facebook page. All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
• To register: Call (814) 763-5269.
