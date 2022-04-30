A man and his two young children had to escape as fire ripped through their second floor apartment on Park Avenue this afternoon.
The unidentified man and two children, a 3-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy, were able to get out safely from the upstairs apartment, Chief Patrick Wiley of Meadville Central Fire Department, said.
The 3:49 p.m. fire began in the second floor apartment in a bedroom of the duplex at 709 and 709 1/2 Park Ave., Wiley said.
"The kids were playing and reported a small fire to (their) dad," Wiley said. "He then tried to extinguish with water from the tub, but it was bigger."
The father then had a neighbor call Crawford County 911 as the father and the children got out, Wiley said.
The exact cause of the fire wasn't known this afternoon, Wiley said.
While there were apparent no injuries or smoke inhalation to the trio, the two young children were taken to Meadville Medical Center for a precautionary examination, Wiley said.
"The guys made one hell of a stop on the fire," Wiley said, noting fire damage was confined to the second floor apartment. There was water and smoke damage to the first floor apartment, he said. The first floor apartment's lone tenant was not home at the time, Wiley said.
The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist the tenants, he said.
The duplex is owned by Eric and Tracy Smith, according to Wiley said.
There were no injuries to firemen, Wiley said.
Meadville Central Fire Department was assisted by West Mead 1, West Mead 2, Vernon Central and Saegertown volunteer fire departments as well as Meadville Police Department, Meadville Auxiliary Police and Meadville Area Ambulance Service. The last fire units returned to service at 5:55 p.m.