VERNON TOWNSHIP — The cause of a Wednesday morning fire that claimed the lives of a Vernon Township couple cannot be determined, according to a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal.
James Newbould, 64, and Kate Newbould, 61, were found deceased in the remains of the first floor of their two-story home at 13259 McClintock Road, according to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell.
Schell ruled the deaths accidental from asphyxiation due to smoke inhalation. Carbon monoxide testing found each had around a 44 percent carbon monoxide level in their blood streams, Schell said, adding that each also had sustained severe thermal injuries.
No autopsies will be conducted, but toxicology screening will be done, Schell said.
The remains are in the custody of the Crawford County Coroner’s Office and funeral arrangements for the couple are pending, Schell said.
The Newboulds’ dog also perished in the fire.
The fire’s cause has been ruled undetermined due to the extent of damage to the home, Trooper Jeff Cross, a state police fire marshal, said Wednesday afternoon.
“It was not safe to get inside due to the extent of damage,” Cross said. “The second floor had collapsed down onto the first floor and the (remaining) structure was unstable so we can’t get in safely. There could be potential multiple causes.”
Due to the extent of damage an excavator had to be used to recover the couple, he added.
The fire was discovered around 1 a.m. as a neighbor had called Crawford County 911 Center to report the blaze.
Flames were intense when the first fire units arrived on scene, according to Chief Donie Grinnell of Vernon Central Volunteer Fire Department.
“The house was totally engulfed in flames,” Grinnell said. “It was reported as a fire with possible entrapment. Both vehicles were in the driveway and no one was outside when we arrived.”
Hayfield, Summit Township, Meadville Central, Conneaut Lake, Greenwood Township, Cochranton and West Mead 2 fire departments, plus Meadville Area Ambulance Service, assisted Vernon Central at the scene.
The last fire units returned to quarters at 8:30 a.m.
