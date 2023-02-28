TROY TOWNSHIP — Two men avoided injury when the truck they were traveling in became engulfed in flames about 10 miles southwest of Titusville, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Corry.
Robert P. Dinneen, 70, and Edward R. Dinneen, 66, both of Pittsburgh, were headed west on Deeter Hill Road at about 12:24 p.m. Friday when Robert noticed a fire in the bed of the 2003 Chevrolet S10 pickup he was driving, according to police. He stopped the vehicle in the roadway just west of Route 427 and both men exited.
State police were assisted at the scene by Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department.
