SPARTANSBURG — Seeing flames pouring into the night sky at Clear Lake Lumber Inc., Chris Hughes, the borough’s volunteer fire chief, had one thought.
“I opened the radio channels to Crawford and Erie (911 centers) and said ‘Send me a tanker!’” Hughes said in a cellphone interview from the grounds of Clear Lake Lumber late Friday afternoon.
An early morning fire heavily damaged the lumber processing company in downtown Spartansburg, but no injuries were reported, Hughes said.
An onsite night watchman first noticed the fire around 1:30 a.m. and contacted 911.
The cause of the fire was traced to a boiler room problem in one of the kilns used to dry lumber, Hughes said. Surveillance video from inside the kiln showed flames building before they were noticed and the fire spread quickly to adjoining kilns, Hughes said.
“I live 5 miles away and saw the flames,” Hughes said of what he saw when leaving his home to head to the fire station.
About 25 fire companies from Crawford and Erie counties were called to assist Spartansburg in fighting the fire, he said. Three aerial fire trucks were used to fight the fire, along with numerous pumpers and tanker trucks, he said.
The fire destroyed a total of six kilns — two in one building and four in another — with firemen able to stop flames from spreading to a third kiln building though exterior walls of the third building were damaged, he said.
“Each of the kilns holds 86,000 board-feet of lumber, I was told,” Hughes said.
The last fire units were able to return to quarters around 3 p.m. Friday, however, Spartansburg had to be called back out around 3:30 p.m. due to a rekindle.
“There is a big (hot) bed of coals we can’t put out that’s only about 25 feet from a building,” Hughes said around 5 p.m. “We were called back out because the wind was picking up and concern embers may spread so we’re here as a precaution.”
Hughes said Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department appreciated the assistance from all fire departments that assisted, as well as support from the community during the emergency. Winds and cold temperatures were a concern in fighting the fire.
Crawford County Department of Public Safety sent its multipurpose vehicle to the scene to serve as a warming and rest and recovery station for firemen.
The fire even closed off a portion of Route 77, which uses Main Street in Spartansburg, for much of Friday because of multiple fire departments on the scene.
Clear Lake Lumber Inc. was founded in 1973, according to the company’s website.
The company produces produces hardwood lumber products from white oak, red oak, hard maple, soft maple, ash, beech, hickory, black walnut, poplar, cherry, and other tree varieties, according to the website.
Clear Lake Lumber has about 50 employees at its Spartanburg location and sales of $15.85 million, according to Dun & Bradstreet, a business analytics firm.