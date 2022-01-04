SUMMIT TOWNSHIP — Conneaut Lake Park's fabled Blue Streak roller coaster was heavily damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon.
Randy Fyock, Summit Township's zoning officer, confirmed to the Tribune Tuesday evening a demolition permit request for the Blue Streak will be issued Wednesday.
Todd Joseph of Keldon Holdings LLC contacted Fyock early Tuesday evening to execute a demolition permit for the Blue Streak following Tuesday's late afternoon fire, Fyock confirmed to the Tribune. Fyock said a demolition permit for the Blue Streak will be signed Wednesday.
The fire was reported at 4:23 p.m., according to Crawford County 911. Fyock confirmed the demolition permit request to the Tribune around 6:10 p.m.
Whether the Blue Streak will be demolished whole or only in part was unknown Tuesday night. Tribune attempts to speak with Joseph were unsuccessful Tuesday.
Keldon had requested several controlled burn permits for debris in early December from the township, Fyock said. The recipient is to fill out the burning permit and coordinate its use with the township's fire department, Fyock said.
