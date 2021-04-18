WAYNE TOWNSHIP — Fire destroyed a large garage and about half the residence of a Cochranton-area home Sunday afternoon.
The fire broke out around 4:15 p.m. inside a large garage at 7619 Vincent Road in Wayne Township, Chief Scott Schell of Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department said.
The home and garage are about 5 miles north of the borough of Cochranton. The home is owned by Harold and Janet Girardat and was occupied by family of one of the couple’s children, Schell said.
Flames were through the roof of the 65-by-30-foot garage when the first firefighters arrived on the scene, Schell said. Fire then spread to the attached home, causing about 50 percent of it to be damaged as well.
The fire is under investigation, but isn’t considered suspicious, Schell said, adding there were no injuries reported and the property is insured.
Cochranton was assisted at the scene by Randolph Township, East Mead Township, West Mead 1, West Mead 2 and Utica volunteer fire departments and Meadville Area Ambulance Service.
Firefighters returned to quarters at 7:20 p.m.
