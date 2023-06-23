VERNON TOWNSHIP — A Thursday morning fire left a Mullen Road home “gutted” and one pet dead, according to Chief Donie Grinnell of Vernon Central Hose Company.
Neither of the two residents who rented the home at 16903 Mullen Rd. were present when the blaze was reported just before 7 a.m., Grinnell said, and no firefighters were injured in extinguishing the fire. A cat was found dead in the home. Firefighters prevented the fire from destroying a garage attached to the burned home.
“Upon my arrival, heavy smoke was pushing from the peak of the house across the roof line,” Grinnell said a few hours after the incident, “and you could see some flames on the first floor.”
At that point, a second alarm was issued and crews entering the structure encountered heavy fire in the living room, according to Grinnell. At about the same time the fire in the living room was being extinguished, fire broke through the roof and firefighters inside the house reported heavy fire in the attic.
Reaching the spreading fire proved difficult and the firefighters inside the house were pulled out as the flames intensified and efforts continued from outside, according to Grinnell. As those efforts proved successful, crews returned to the interior to fully extinguish the blaze and begin overhaul operations.
“Once the smoke cleared and everything, we got to looking around and found some signs of an obvious point of origin,” Grinnell said. A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal agreed with the assessment and ruled he fire electrical in nature, having started in the area between the television and the wall behind it in the living room, Grinnell added.
The location proved unfortunate because a stairwell located behind the television “acted like a chimney and took the fire right to the attic,” Grinnell said.
The Red Cross was contacted to assist the two occupants displaced by the fire, Grinnell said. A male resident who had left nearly an hour before the fire was reported returned while firefighters were fighting it and reported chest pains but refused transport to the hospital.
Both the tenants and the building’s owner were insured, according to Grinnell.
