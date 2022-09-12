A weekend fire caused extensive damage throughout a Lord Street residence, leaving three people displaced and also killing three dogs and four puppies, according to Chief Pat Wiley of Meadville Central Fire Department.
“Everyone who was there did extremely well on this attack,” Wiley said, noting that back-up staffing assistance was limited because many firefighters in the area were participating in Crawford-Venango Fire School training courses offered this weekend.
Firefighters were dispatched to the blaze at 570 Lord St. at about 10:50 a.m. Saturday and found a working fire on the ground level of the two-story residence with heavy smoke conditions throughout the structure, Wiley said. The fire quickly extended throughout the first floor and into the second floor and attic space. The dogs, which were left loose within the house, were found on the second floor and likely died of smoke inhalation, according to Wiley.
After knocking down what Wiley described as “quite a bit of fire,” responding firefighters from area departments were faced with extensive and labor-intensive overhaul operations that kept some at the scene until about 3:30 p.m., according to Wiley.
“The crews all worked very well,” he said, “but they took a beating on this one.”
Overhaul is the process of searching for and extinguishing hidden extensions of the fire, which in this case meant opening up walled areas of both plaster-and-lath construction and drywall.
The fire appeared to start near the kitchen area at the rear of the ground floor and was not considered suspicious in nature, Wiley said. No immediate cause was determined, however, and a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was expected at the scene today to investigate. The building was insured.
Two residents had left for the store at around 9:30 a.m. and were not present when the fire was reported, nor was a third roommate who used the residence on an irregular basis, according to Wiley. The Red Cross was assisting the residents with temporary housing.
Meadville Central was assisted by Vernon Central, West Mead 1, West Mead 2 and Saegertown volunteer fire departments. Meadville Police Department, Meadville Auxiliary Police and Meadville Area Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.
