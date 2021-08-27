OIL CREEK TOWNSHIP — A fire early Thursday in a rural area south of Hydetown resulted in the destruction of a barn, according to Chief Eric Nikolaison of Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department.
The blaze was fully involved when responding crews arrived at around 7:20 a.m.
“When they got there, the roof was gone,” said Nikolaison, who did not respond to the fire himself and based his account on reports from the officer in command at the scene. “So it was basically a defensive operation. They put out what they could.”
No residents or firefighters were injured as a result of the fire. Nikolaison said several chickens were believed to have been killed.
The suspected cause of the fire was spontaneous combustion of wet hay stored inside, according to Nikolaison, though it had not been determined.
“It’ll do that if it’s compacted and wet,” he said.
The fire was considered accidental.
A couple residing in a house on the property were believed to have been asleep when the fire was reported by a passerby, according to Nikolaison. The residents were told the remnants left by the blaze would likely continue to smoke for days unless it rains.
Multiple crews fought the fire for several hours, Nikolaison said. Titusville, Chapmanville, Cooperstown, and Pleasantville fire departments also responded.