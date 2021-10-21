NORTH SHENANGO TOWNSHIP — No one was injured as fire destroyed an Espyville-area house late Tuesday, according to Chief John Thomas of North Shenango Volunteer Fire Department.
The fire at 9227 Straw Drive was reported by neighbors at approximately 10:42 p.m., according to Straw. Two adult residents displaced by the fire were not home at the time.
“The neighbors heard some popping and stuff and came out to see what was going on,” Straw said Wednesday afternoon. “It was fully involved when we got there.”
The cause of the fire was not suspicious but was unclear, Thomas said, and a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was investigating Wednesday.
Thomas described the house as a one-story residence with a loft area. The structure, which was insured, was a loss. The residents did not request Red Cross aid with shelter.
Crews remained at the scene for about three hours, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Linesville, Summit, Jamestown and Andover (Ohio) fire departments also responded, as did Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department and Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance Service.