EDINBORO — Fire destroyed an Edinboro-area barn Tuesday morning.
The fire on Gibson Hill Road, southwest of the borough, broke out around 11 a.m., according to Chief Patrick Davis of Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department.
The barn was fully involved in fire when firefighters arrived on the scene, Davis said, adding there were no injuries.
The weather was a factor as snowy conditions made the roadways slick, the chief noted.
Cranesville and McKean volunteer fire departments assisted at the scene.
