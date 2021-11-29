The organ at Emmanuel United Church of Christ was destroyed Saturday after it caught fire, though firefighters were able to contain the damage to the rest of the building.
The blaze at the church, located at 30 Park Ave., was reported at around 1:48 p.m. According to Meadville Central Fire Chief Patrick Wiley, three people were in the building at the time, including the organist. Wiley said the organist had finished playing and was shutting the instrument — which is electrical — down when they noticed smoke and called 911 before evacuating.
Firefighters from Meadville, Saegertown, West Mead 1 and West Mead 2 departments responded to the blaze. By the time of arrival, the fire had spread throughout the organ.
"The crew were able to do an excellent job," Wiley said. "They kept it contained to the organ and a little bit of the woodwork in the area."
Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control fairly quickly, Wiley said, and no injuries were reported. However, they remained on scene for around three hours due to the extensive spread of smoke.
Wiley said many doors in the church were left open, allowing the smoke to spread throughout many parts of the building. Vent fans were used to clear out the church.
The organ was destroyed by the flames, with the carpet around the organ incurring minimal water damage, according to Wiley. However, smoke damage was "extensive" in the church.
The church was insured for the damages, the chief noted.
The fire is believed to be accidental in nature and caused by electronics within the organ. Wiley said he will confer with Pennsylvania State Police today about the ruling, though it is not known whether the police's fire marshal will investigate. Wiley said an electrician will check on the wiring in the area of the organ to ensure no other fire hazards exist.
In addition to the other departments, Meadville Central was assisted on scene by Meadville Ambulance and Meadville Auxiliary Police. Vernon Central was placed on stand-by during the blaze.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.