Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High near 35F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.