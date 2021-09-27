CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — A house that serves as the parsonage of Cambridge Springs Christian and Missionary Alliance Church was destroyed by fire early Sunday afternoon.
Pastor Delroy Simpson and his wife, Christina, lived in the house at 113 Brink Drive with their two daughters, ages 4 and 14, and two sons, ages 12 and 16.
Just before noon, a neighbor, Allison McGee, let her dog out in the back yard of her house at 109 Brink Drive, when something caught her eye in the back of the Simpsons’ house.
“I saw smoke rolling off the roof,” McGee said as she stood in her front yard watching smoke billow from the house next door as fire crews arrived on scene. “It’s getting worse.”
McGee had called 911, and her daughter called a member of the Simpson family.
Cambridge Springs Fire Department was dispatched at 12:01 p.m.
Christina Simpson said she, her husband and their daughters were in church when the fire broke out. Their sons had stayed home from church. She said when the electricity went out, the boys got out of the house, and they were safe.
Cambridge Springs Fire Chief Chris French said the fire was electrical in nature, caused from an exhaust in a bathroom ceiling fan.
The single-story, ranch-style house had a wooden frame with vinyl siding. Because the fire was in the attic, there was a lot of blown-in insulation.
“We had to pretty much pull the whole ceiling in the house to get to it,” French said.
The chief determined the house to be a loss due to all the holes in the roof, plus smoke and water damage.
One firefighter from Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department suffered an injury and was transported to a hospital by a personal vehicle.
There were not any other injuries reported.
Cambridge Springs firefighters were assisted by Venango, Edinboro, Saegertown, West Mead 2, Saegertown and Mill Village volunteer fire departments. Meadville Area Ambulance Service was also dispatched to the scene.
West Mead 2 was originally called for its Rapid Intervention Team (RIT) to aid in firefighters’ safety, but French said he had them working on scene.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family with lodging, clothes and “whatever they need,” he added.
Cambridge Spring VFD was back in service about 4:30 p.m., but firefighters were called out for a rekindle about 5.