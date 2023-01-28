CUSSEWAGO TOWNSHIP — A late Thursday night fire destroyed a Cambridge Springs area man’s garage.
Firemen were called just after 11:30 p.m. to the Gary Beck residence at 24849 Fry Road in Cussewago Township. The home is located about 6 miles west of Cambridge Springs in Cussewago Township.
The garage and its contents were a total loss, including a car and a truck, according Chief Kenny Zilhaver said.
The cause of the blaze is undetermined, but apparently started in the area of chest freezers that were in the garage, he said.
There were no injuries, Zilhaver said.
Cambridge Springs was assisted at the scene by Hayfield Township, Saegertown, Venango, Edinboro and Cranesville volunteer fire departments and Meadville Area Ambulance Service.
The last fire units returned to service at 1:10 a.m. Friday.
