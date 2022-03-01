SOUTH SHENANGO TOWNSHIP — An Adamsville-area garage and much of its contents, including a recreational vehicle and two motorcycles, were destroyed in a Monday afternoon fire, according to Chief Grant Connelly of Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department. No one was injured in the blaze.
The garage, which measured approximately 120 feet by 60 feet, initially was reported as a barn when firefighters were dispatched at 2:31 p.m., Connelly said.
When crews arrived, the single-story structure constructed of both metal and wood was fully involved.
The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, but Connelly said the homeowner suspected a heat lamp that had been plugged in at the time of the fire. Connelly did not anticipate an investigation into the fire, which was considered accidental.
Greenville and West Salem fire departments from Mercer County and Fallowfield and Summit departments in Crawford County responded to the scene, Connelly said, while Hempfield Volunteer Fire Department provided stand-by service at the Jamestown station.