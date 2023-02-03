Meadville Central Fire Department has upgraded its vehicle rescue equipment.
The department on Thursday took delivery of a half-dozen new rescue tools — a new cutting tool, a new spreading tool, two combination cutter-spreaders and two rams.
Spreaders act like a reverse pair of scissors, applying outward force to split apart something like a vehicle’s door frame. Cutters are used like scissors to cut through metal or glass. Rams have a telescoping rod to push away a dashboard or steering column that may have collapsed onto someone in a vehicle.
The new tools are more powerful than the ones they’re replacing which date from the late 1980s and early 1990s, according to Chief Pat Wiley.
The older tools only had a spreading force of around 17,000 psi, or pounds per square inch, and 60,000 psi for cutting. The new spreading tool has a force of 38,000 psi and the cutter almost has 300,000 psi. The combination tools have a spreading force and a cutting force of about 200,000 psi in each function.
“The ones we’ve had are old, we can’t get parts for them any more,” Wiley said. “Some of the current tools are older than some of the younger firefighters. If something broke, they were beyond repair.”
The fire department worked with the city’s administration and Meadville City Council to allocate $64,500 in funding from Meadville’s capital budget for the upgrade this year.
“We described the need and we’re grateful they listened so we could upgrade our equipment and better serve the citizens,” the chief said.
Another plus is the new tools all run on rechargeable 60-volt batteries which are interchangeable with other battery-powered equipment the department has, according to Wiley. There also are extra batteries and a recharging station.
Any of the older tools in use needed to be unloaded from the fire truck along with a motor and hydraulic hose lines to power the tool, then it all had to be reassembled for the tool to operate.
“We don’t have to worry about gas anymore (for the old tools),” Wiley said. “With the battery system, just grab it and the battery and go.”
The four cutting and spreading tools also have their own lights mounted on the tool, lessening a need for auxiliary lighting when used, he added.
