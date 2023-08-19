Break out the swim trunks for some late summer fun courtesy of Meadville’s finest.
Meadville Central Fire Department will hold a “Super Soaker Spectacular” event today at Cora Clark Park, located on Pine Street between Burns Avenue and Charlton Street.
“The big fire trucks will be on hand to ‘make it rain’ with the big hoses, and children of all ages are welcome to enjoy the fun,” a city of Meadville announcement stated.
Registration for the event is required. Participants can sign in at the park beginning at 1 p.m. The hoses will begin spraying at 2 and the event continues until 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.