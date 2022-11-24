TITUSVILLE — An early afternoon fire Tuesday damaged a two-story home.
The fire at 313 N. Martin St. is considered accidental, but of undetermined origin, Titusville Fire Department Chief Joe Lamey told the Tribune Wednesday.
The fire was discovered by one of the home’s occupants just before 1:15 p.m., Lamey said.
“When we rolled up there was heavy smoke showing, but no flames,” Lamey said.
The fire broke out in a first-floor dining room and went up a wall to a ceiling near the top of the stairs connecting the home’s first and second floors, Lamey said.
Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading into the home’s attic, Lamey said.
“The guys made a good attack on it,” he said. “There was some fire damage to the dining room and smoke and water damage to other areas.”
Lamey said the home’s two occupants were home at the time, but were able to get out without injury.
The occupants told firefighters the home had had “significant electrical problems” in the past, Lamey said.
“It’s an undetermined cause in the dining room area, but it’s considered accidental,” he said.
There was no insurance on the home and there were no injuries, he said.
Hydetown, Cherrytree and Pleasantville volunteer fire departments and Emergycare Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.
The last fire units returned to service at 4:09 p.m. Tuesday.
