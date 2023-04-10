CONNEAUT LAKE — A closed door kept a late Sunday night Conneaut Lake house fire from spreading throughout the home, Chief John Treacy of Conneaut Lake Fire Department said.
At 11:35 p.m., a driver passing by saw flames coming out of a second story window of the Joe and Amanda Jordan residence at 700 Water St. and alerted the family, Treacy said.
"One of the daughters was awake down stairs and had heard fire sounds and smelled smoke," Treacy said.
The family had started searching for the fire when they were alerted by the passing motorist, Treacy said. The blaze started in an bedroom that wasn't occupied at the time and the door had been closed, he said.
"The door closed kept the fire from spreading, but it blew out the window with flames going up to the eaves," Treacy said. "The driver saw the flames."
The Jordans and their three children who were home, all were able to get out of safely, Treacy said. Firemen also were able to rescue two dogs and two rabbits, Treacy said.
"We were able to knock it down fast," Treacy said.
The fire's cause is considered accidental traced to an electrical problem, Treacy said.
The fire was confined to the bedroom, but there was heat and smoke damage throughout the home, he said.
Treacy said there were no injuries to fire personnel.
Conneaut Lake was assisted at the scene by the Summit, Linesville, Fallowfield, Vernon Central, Greenwood and North Shenango volunteer fire departments and Conneaut Lake Ambulance Service. The last fire units returned to service at 2:42 a.m. Monday.
