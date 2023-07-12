WAYNE TOWNSHIP — A zero-turn mower caused a Monday night fire that heavily damaged a large garage, Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department Chief Scott Schell said.
The smoke was discovered coming from inside the garage around 9:14 by a neighbor of Joseph Smith, who owns the garage.
Smith told fire officials that, minutes before, he had finished using the mower and had just stored it inside the 40-by-50-foot detached garage, Schell said.
The fire is considered accidental as the mower’s hot engine either then malfunctioned or came in contact with something in the garage that ignited.
The large garage and Smith’s home are located across from each other on Route 173 in Wayne Township. The properties are about 4 miles north of Cochranton.
While there were no water supply or equipment problems fighting the fire, the warm ambient air temperature and humidity were factors for firefighters, according to Schell.
“We rotated crews out because of the high humidity,” he said.
There was one injury to a fireman who sustained a cut on a hand and required stitches, Schell added.
The garage, which is used for storage and vehicles, sustained heavy damage, according to the chief.
Cochranton was assisted at the scene by Randolph Township, East Mead Township, West Mead 1 and West Mead 2 volunteer fire departments. Firefighters returned to quarters at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday.
