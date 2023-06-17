CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — No injuries were reported in a late Thursday night fire that damaged a borough home on Church Street.
“The smoke in the basement of the home was heavy,” said Chief Kenny Zilhaver of Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department.
The fire in the 200 block of Church Street was discovered by the home’s two residents just after 11 p.m., but they were able to get out safely, Zilhaver said.
While the fire began in the basement, the balloon-style framing of the older two-story home caused it to spread up the second floor through the framing, Zilhaver said.
Balloon framing is a style of wood-house building that uses long, vertical 2 x 4s for the exterior walls. The long studs of the walls extend uninterrupted from the foundation to the roof and can carry fire upward.
“The guys found flames inside a wall on the second floor, pulled it apart and were able to put it out,” Zilhaver said.
The fire’s origin was in the basement and is undetermined, but the blaze isn’t considered suspicious, Zilhaver said.
The entire home sustained smoke damage, Zilhaver said.
There were no injuries to firemen.
Cambridge Springs was assisted by Venango, Edinboro, Waterford, West Mead 1, West Mead 2, Townville, Hayfield and Mill Village volunteer fire departments. The last fire units returned to service at 1:45 a.m. Friday.
