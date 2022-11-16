ERIE — The Warner Theater’s newly installed “Mighty” Wurlitzer Theater Organ can produce thousands of distinct sounds, from tones so deep they can be felt to a simulation of the human voice, from the beat of a drum to the squawk of a car horn.
While it can produce virtually any sound under the sun, generally speaking it doesn’t put out smoke like a campfire while doing so.
But that’s exactly what happened during Erie Philharmonic rehearsals last week with world renowned organist and Crawford County native Cameron Carpenter ahead of the instrument’s orchestral debut, which was scheduled for last Saturday evening.
“Thursday night at rehearsal the console was literally on fire,” said Steve Weiser, the Philharmonic’s executive director.
The incident resulted from an apparent short in the line that powers both the console and the stops that allow the organist to control which pipes produce sound, according to Carpenter.
“It caused some very dramatic smoke which looked worse than it was, but nevertheless was kind of exciting,” Carpenter said, recalling the moment in a phone interview Tuesday. He also said he had never been in any danger and, in fact, had encountered similar situations on a number of occasions with other organs.
A circuit board was replaced after the brief fire, and rehearsals continued smoothly Thursday with the pipes “sounding unbelievable,” Weiser said, but by Friday problems were evident as a section of the stops lost functionality.
By Saturday, with showtime rapidly approaching, Carpenter and the orchestra faced a choice: Try to work around the balky Wurlitzer controls in order to go ahead with the organ’s expected debut, or switch to a backup Allen Organ Company console that had been secured in the wake of the fire.
Finally, around 5 p.m., Carpenter made the decision to go with the backup console, leaving him and the orchestra a bit of time to rehearse with the new setup before about 1,800 excited audience members started filling the theater.
When they arrived, many having come specifically to hear Carpenter on the Mighty Wurlitzer, Carpenter took the blame for the change of plans.
“As I said to the audience, it was essentially my fault in that I was the one asking the organ to do things it wasn’t really ready to do,” Carpenter said, “but I was also the way we discovered that the organ was not ready to do certain things and how to make it more stable for the future.”
The Philharmonic’s Facebook page teased the performance with photos of multiple cameras set up around the console to show Carpenter’s feet, in organmaster’s shoes, dancing across the pedals at the same time his hands ranged across rows of keyboards and stops. While audience members had expected to see Carpenter on the Wurlitzer, he said risking the short-term disappointment of using an alternative console made sense.
“I was really glad that I didn’t take the chance of introducing the organ to the public before it was ready,” he said. “First impressions matter so much for an instrument like this, especially when we want it to have a decades-long future or more.”
Carpenter expressed confidence that despite the delay the organ was on its way to being “the most fantastic organ” in the region.
What happens next is still being determined, according to Weiser, who said orchestra officials would meet Tuesday to discuss how to address the wiring issues that were the apparent source of the trouble.
It won’t be the last Erie has heard of Carpenter, the Berlin-based organist said. Now, in addition to family and friends that still tie him to the area, he has a professional connection drawing him back.
“It gives me a good reason — an artistic and strategic reason — to be there and to come back not just for performance but to be involved and have a presence at the Erie Philharmonic,” Carpenter said, “so that I can contribute something to them to support that organization and the area.
“That’s something I didn’t have last week,” he added, “so I’m really excited about that.”
