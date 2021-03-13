CONNEAUT TOWNSHIP — A fire at a Linesville-area motocross facility Friday morning, just three weeks before the racing season is set to open, could have been much worse, according to both firefighters and the track’s owner.
“If the wind was blowing today like it was the past two days, it could’ve gotten real interesting,” said Chief Bill Mickle of Linesville Volunteer Fire Department. “We’d have been busy.”
“Thank God the place didn’t burn down,” said Art Cervi, owner of Pymatuning Holeshot Raceway, 15729 Maples Road. “Another five minutes and it could’ve been a whole different story.”
Smoke coming from a registration building located underneath the main grandstand was evident after firefighters were dispatched at 7:59 a.m., according to Mickle.
Moments earlier a neighbor had alerted Cervi, who was in a nearby building, of the blaze. Cervi and the first-arriving volunteer firefighters attacked the fire with extinguishers and the prompt arrival of an engine helped prevent any major damage, according to Cervi.
“We’re set to go April 3,” Cervi said of the planned opening of race season. “Other than cleaning up, we’re ready to go.”
The fire started in a building with picnic-table seating where track visitors register during the season. Over the winter, the building is used for storage. Cervi said tables and other items had been damaged but that the building itself sustained “very minimal” damage.
Mickle said the cause of the fire appeared to be an equipment malfunction. No one was injured as a result of the fire.
Linesville firefighters were back to the station by 9 a.m., according to Mickle. Crews from North Shenango, Summit and Conneaut Lake fire departments assisted at the scene.
Mike Crowley can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.