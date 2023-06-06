May 16 primary election results have been given formal preliminary approval by the Crawford County Board of Elections.
On Monday afternoon, board members signed off on official tabulation results of the Republican and Democratic primary ballots.
Official tabulation books with each party’s ballot results have been printed and went on public review Monday in the Crawford County Board of Commissioners Office, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville. The books are available for public review from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and also are available for public inspection on the county’s website, crawfordcountypa.net.
Now there is a period of five days for any formal challenges to the results to be filed with Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
If no challenges are filed, the board will vote next week to certify the results as final. That vote is set for 9 a.m. Monday in the commissioners’ office.
The county commissioners race shows Sherman Allen, a former commissioner, getting enough write-in votes on the Democratic ballot to win one of that party’s two nominations.
Democrats only had one candidate on the ballot for commissioner — Christopher Seeley.
A person needs a minimum of 100 write-in votes for a countywide office to be potentially on the ballot in the fall.
School board write-in candidates only need a minimum of 10 votes to be potentially on the ballot in the fall.
Also, several Republican candidates for other countywide offices received more than 100 votes on the Democratic ballot for their respective offices and apparently will appear as the Democratic nominee for their office.
However, any successful write-in candidate must accept the party’s nomination of the office.
Results for selected offices below are listed in order of finish. Any countywide results of fewer than 100 write-in votes are categorized as scattered.
Official tabulation results given preliminary approval Monday were:
County commissioner (vote for two)
Democratic — Christopher R. Seeley, 4,008; Sherman Allen (write-in), 195; and Todd Siple (write-in), 110.
Republican — Eric Henry, 4,860; Scott Schell, 4,374; Todd Siple, 4,022; Roger L. Schlosser, 2,840; Brenda Braden, 1,441.
Coroner (vote for one)
Democratic — None on ballot; Eric Coston (write-in), 231; Toni Longo (write-in), 127.
Republican — Eric Coston, 5,964; Toni Longo, 1,808; Aimee C. Spitzer, 1,611.
Auditor (vote for two)
Democratic — Darien Pfaff, 3,685.
Republican — Renee Kiser, 4,930; Kelsey Zimmerman, 4,496; Joshua Manuel, 2,814; Stacey A. Holzer, 2,663
District attorney (vote for one)
Democratic — None on ballot; Paula DiGiacomo (write-in), 112.
Republican — Paula DiGiacomo, 8,087.
Register/recorder (vote for one)
Democratic — None on ballot.
Republican — Beth Forbes, 8,487.
Prothonotary (vote for one)
Democratic — None on ballot; Emmy Arnett (write-in), 246.
Republican — Emmy Arnett, 6,567; Roan Hunter, 2,724.
Sheriff (vote for one)
Democratic — None on ballot; David Powers (write-in), 118.
Republican — David Powers, 8,948.
Crawford Central School District
Four-year term (vote for five)
Democratic — Lisa Whitenack, 1,102; Shanna Hodgson, 1,020; Bonnie Murphy, 640; Wallace G. Mason II, 632; Kevin G. Merritt, 627; Monica Hargenrater, 577; Bryan J. Miller, 443; Robert S. Conley, 413; Ed Devore, 344; Benjamin Bargar, 338; Jeff Rose, 272; Michael Cain, 213; Ron Irwin, 184; Dave Biggs, 175.
Republican — Ed Devore, 1,513; Ron Irwin, 1,475; Monica Hargenrater, 1,225; Jeff Rose, 1,149; Kevin G. Merritt, 1,022; Dave Biggs, 991; Wallace G. Mason, 820; Michael Cain, 766; Lisa Whitenack, 692; Bonnie Murphy, 654; Shanna Hodgson, 627; Bryan J. Miller, 505; Delwood J. Smith, 334.
Two-year term (vote for one)
Democratic — Melissa Burnett, 1,147; Tammy Silvis, 398.
Republican — Tammy Silvis, 1,452; Melissa Burnett, 1,229.
Conneaut School District
Region 1
Four-year term (vote for two)
Democratic — Tim McQuiston, 249; David Schaef (write-in), 17.
Republican — Tim McQuiston, 445; David Schaef, 304.
Region 2
Four-year term (vote for one)
Democratic — Travis W. Crytzer, 214; Edward Williamson, 94.
Republican — Edward Williamson, 377; Travis W. Crytzer, 305.
Region 3
Four-year term (vote for two)
Democratic — Steven E. Nader, 275; G.W. Hall, 243.
Republican — Steven E. Nader, 594; G.W. Hall, 442; Brooke Leuthold, 313.
PENNCREST School District
Four-year term (vote for five)
Democratic — Allison Beers, 1,191; Randy Styborski, 1,149; Tiffany A. Donor, 1,139; David McWright, 1,007; Scott Stallings, 940; Nerissa Galt, 276; Brian E. Custard, 230; Eli Skelton, 218; Ryan Benek, 150; Michael Chausse, 144.
Republican — Brian E. Custard, 1,916; Randy Styborski, 1,740; Michael Chausse, 1,738; Ryan Benek, 1,713; Allison Beers, 1,705; David McWright, 1,460; Tiffany A. Donor, 1,444; Scott Stallings, 1,366; Bob Boylan (write-in), 971; Amber Wright (write-in), 940; Eli Skelton, 349; Nerissa Galt, 241.
Two-year term (vote for two)
Democratic — Timothy J. Brown, 1,090; Neil Bullock (write-in), 521; David Valesky, 283; Luigi DeFrancesco, 156.
Republican — David Valesky, 2,225; Timothy J. Brown, 1,730; Luigi DeFrancesco, 1,563; Neil Bullock (write-in), 542.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.